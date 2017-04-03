Why Devils aren't concerned with Mile...

Why Devils aren't concerned with Miles Wood's injury entering offseason

Devils forward Miles Wood missed Monday's practice with an upper body injury after briefly leaving Saturday's game against the Flyers after hitting the boards, favoring his left shoulder and arm. It wasn't the first time Wood has shown pain or discomfort in that area, but the Devils aren't concerned with any long-term issues.

