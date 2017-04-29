Toronto Marlies advance to Round 2 on triple OT winner from Justin Holl

After clinching game three thanks to a Colin Greening OT winner on home ice, the Toronto Marlies were faced with the same scenario as they looked to punch their ticket to the second round in Game 4. This Friday night marathon at the Ricoh featured two goals through five periods of play but should and would have been won in regulation - "We played as good of a 60 minutes as we have all season," said Sheldon Keefe - if not for a spectacular performance from MacKenzie Blackwood between the pipes for Albany. Toronto opened the scoring with almost nine minutes on the clock after hemming the Devils in their own zone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toronto Maple Leafs Hot Stove.