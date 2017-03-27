Stolarz stops 26 shots in relief, Flyers beat Devils 3-0
Philadelphia Flyers goalie Anthony Stolarz, left and teammate Shayne Gostisbehere celebrate the team's 3-0 win over the New Jersey Devils in an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Philadelphia. Philadelphia Flyers goalie Anthony Stolarz, left and teammate Shayne Gostisbehere celebrate the team's 3-0 win over the New Jersey Devils in an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Philadelphia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Devils Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martin Brodeur Going Home To Montreal? (Sep '14)
|Nov '14
|Spartacus1962
|12
|Forget the Best, Who Was the Worst New Jersey D... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Drekalo Lakovic
|1
|Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|Ilya Kovalchuk Retires from NHL After 11-Year C... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|me
|1
|NHL Draft Grades 2013: Ranking Best Team Perfor... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Trevor Timmins
|1
|Montreal Canadiens Smart to Buy Out Tomas Kaberle (Jun '13)
|Jun '13
|Spartacus1962
|2
|Devils return top pick Stefan Matteau to juniors (Mar '13)
|Mar '13
|skk
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Devils Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC