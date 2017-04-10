See it: a look at the best NHL playoff overtime goals
The Rangers' Stephane Matteau, Blackhawks' Patrick Kane and Devils' Jason Arnott all used the exciting extended time to become legends. As we get set to drop the puck on the 2017 postseason, here's a look at some of the best overtime goals from teams chasing the chalice.
