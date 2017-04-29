Report: Devils GM plans to reach out to Kovalchuk's agent next week

Rumblings of a possible return to the NHL for Ilya Kovalchuk have continued for some time now, and it appears the New Jersey Devils are taking the next step in this process. On Saturday, prior to the draft lottery, John Shannon of Sportsnet reported that Devils general manager Ray Shero plans to reach out to Kovalchuk's agent next week to gauge Kovalchuk's interest of a potential return.

