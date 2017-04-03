Put me in coach: College to NHL is new norm for top players
He signed his first NHL contract, got a crash course from the coaching staff and was in the Vancouver Canucks' lineup against his hometown Minnesota Wild with family and friends watching. The Canucks brought his parents into the locker room to read the starting lineup, and his father, Duke, got the chance to say, "Starting on right wing, I can't believe it, Brock Boeser!" His son then scored a goal in his unforgettable debut.
