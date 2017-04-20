New Jersey Devils vs. Detroit Red Wings: LIVE score updates, chat for final game at Joe Lewis Arena

The New Jersey Devils and the Detroit Red Wings will play the final game ever at Joe Louis Arena when they close their seasons at 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 9. The two teams split the first two meetings of the season, and they will both take the ice for the final time in the 2016-17 season at the famed arena. Join NJ.com's live chat during the game in the comments section below.

