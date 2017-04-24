Liberty Human Society to host autograph session with Devil's goalie to raise funds

New Jersey Devils' goalie Cory Schneider will sign autographs at Liberty Humane Society on May 6 to raise money for the Jersey City nonprofit animal shelter. The event will take place at the LHS facility, 235 Jersey City Blvd., from noon to 2 p.m. For each $20 donation made to the shelter, Schneider will sign one piece of memorabilia.

