Kinkaid's first shutout spoils Vecchione's debut

River Rats coach Tom Rowe speaks to the Times Union during a Q and A February 28, 2008 at the Times Union Center in Albany, New York. TIMES UNION STAFF PHOTO BY SKIP DICKSTEIN - River Rats coach Tom Rowe speaks to the Times Union during a Q and A February 28, 2008 at the Times Union Center in Albany, New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.