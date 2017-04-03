How Devils' John Moore will aim to ca...

How Devils' John Moore will aim to carry regained form into next season

It took John Moore a few weeks to find his form after returning from a five-week concussion absence in February, but he will enter next season coming off the best offensive season of his career. Moore's overtime goal on Tuesday increased his already career high in goals to 10, and he became the first Devils defenseman since Marek Zidlicky in 2013-14 to score 10 or more goals in a season.

