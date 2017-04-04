Fun away from rink showed Elias it was time to retire
Fun away from rink showed Elias it was time to retire Elias retires as Devils' all-time leading scorer, will have his jersey retired next season Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2oAf63L The New Jersey Devils' all-time leading scorer held a press conference after announcing his retirement from hockey on Friday before the Devils face the Philadelphia Flyers at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Tuesday, April 4, 2017. New Jersey Devils' Patrik Elias talks to reporters during a news conference talking about his retirement from NHL hockey, Tuesday, April 4, 2017, in Newark, N.J. The Devils' all-time leading scorer is retiring after a career that spanned almost two decades and included two Stanley Cup titles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Devils Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martin Brodeur Going Home To Montreal? (Sep '14)
|Nov '14
|Spartacus1962
|12
|Forget the Best, Who Was the Worst New Jersey D... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Drekalo Lakovic
|1
|Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|Ilya Kovalchuk Retires from NHL After 11-Year C... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|me
|1
|NHL Draft Grades 2013: Ranking Best Team Perfor... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Trevor Timmins
|1
|Montreal Canadiens Smart to Buy Out Tomas Kaberle (Jun '13)
|Jun '13
|Spartacus1962
|2
|Devils return top pick Stefan Matteau to juniors (Mar '13)
|Mar '13
|skk
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Devils Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC