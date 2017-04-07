Five years, no playoffs for Devils: W...

Five years, no playoffs for Devils: What happened?

Five years, no playoffs for Devils: What happened? A look back at what has happened over the past five seasons for the Devils Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2pacAgW Palmieri, who grew up in Montvale, talks to The Record's Andrew Gross about the Devils' tough season and why fans should remain optimistic. The Devils will miss the playoffs for the fifth straight season since losing the 2012 Stanley Cup Final to the Kings in six games.

