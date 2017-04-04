Devils recall Fs Luke Gazdic and Ben Thomson as chippy affair expected following 3-0 loss at Philly on Saturday Fire and Ice Live Blog: Devils vs. Flyers Devils recall Fs Luke Gazdic and Ben Thomson as chippy affair expected following 3-0 loss at Philly on Saturday Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2nV4tWl Philadelphia Flyers' Steve Mason in action during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Thursday, March 30, 2017, in Philadelphia. The Flyers won 6-3.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.