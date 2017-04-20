Erika Camper takes a photo of her husband, Albany Devils player, Carter Camper and their children, Brayden, 3, and Wyatt, 2 months, in the locker room at the Times Union Center on Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Albany, N.Y. less Erika Camper takes a photo of her husband, Albany Devils player, Carter Camper and their children, Brayden, 3, and Wyatt, 2 months, in the locker room at the Times Union Center on Sunday, April 30, 2017, in ... more Albany Devils players, Scott Wedgewood, left, and Vojtech Mozik, right, pack up their gear inside the locker room at the Times Union Center on Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Albany, N.Y. less Albany Devils players, Scott Wedgewood, left, and Vojtech Mozik, right, pack up their gear inside the locker room at the Times Union Center on Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Albany, N.Y. Player's gear is packed up inside the Albany Devils locker room at the Times Union ... (more)

