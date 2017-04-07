Devils up next: Home finale vs. Islan...

Devils up next: Home finale vs. Islanders

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: NorthJersey.com

Devils up next: Home finale vs. Islanders Islanders still have faint playoff hopes but cannot lose Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2obtH4p New York Islanders goalie Jaroslav Halak, of Slovakia, is congratulated by teammates following the Islanders 3-0 win over the Carolina Hurricanes in an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, April 6, 2017. Story line: This is the home finale for the Devils , who have lost two straight to the Islanders after winning the lone game so far at Prudential Center, 3-2, on Feb. 18. G Keith Kinkaid is expected to start.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Devils Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Martin Brodeur Going Home To Montreal? (Sep '14) Nov '14 Spartacus1962 12
News Forget the Best, Who Was the Worst New Jersey D... (Jun '14) Jun '14 Drekalo Lakovic 1
News Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13) Dec '13 Reg 1
News Ilya Kovalchuk Retires from NHL After 11-Year C... (Jul '13) Jul '13 me 1
News NHL Draft Grades 2013: Ranking Best Team Perfor... (Jul '13) Jul '13 Trevor Timmins 1
News Montreal Canadiens Smart to Buy Out Tomas Kaberle (Jun '13) Jun '13 Spartacus1962 2
News Devils return top pick Stefan Matteau to juniors (Mar '13) Mar '13 skk 1
See all New Jersey Devils Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Devils Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Iraq
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Pakistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,595 • Total comments across all topics: 280,176,270

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC