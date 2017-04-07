Devils up next: Home finale vs. Islanders Islanders still have faint playoff hopes but cannot lose Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2obtH4p New York Islanders goalie Jaroslav Halak, of Slovakia, is congratulated by teammates following the Islanders 3-0 win over the Carolina Hurricanes in an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, April 6, 2017. Story line: This is the home finale for the Devils , who have lost two straight to the Islanders after winning the lone game so far at Prudential Center, 3-2, on Feb. 18. G Keith Kinkaid is expected to start.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.