Devils GM Ray Shero to help pick Team...

Devils GM Ray Shero to help pick Team USA for World Championship

Monday

Devils general manager Ray Shero speaks as the Devils introduce new head coach John Hynes during a press conference at the Prudential Center in Newark. 6/2/15 (John O'Boyle Devils general manager Ray Shero was selected as a part of the group tasked with selecting the players for Team USA at the upcoming 2017 IIHF Men's World Championship.

