Devils GM Ray Shero to help pick Team USA for World Championship
Devils general manager Ray Shero speaks as the Devils introduce new head coach John Hynes during a press conference at the Prudential Center in Newark. 6/2/15 (John O'Boyle Devils general manager Ray Shero was selected as a part of the group tasked with selecting the players for Team USA at the upcoming 2017 IIHF Men's World Championship.
