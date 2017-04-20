Devils GM Ray Shero to help pick Team USA for World Championship

Devils general manager Ray Shero speaks as the Devils introduce new head coach John Hynes during a press conference at the Prudential Center in Newark. 6/2/15 (John O'Boyle Devils general manager Ray Shero was selected as a part of the group tasked with selecting the players for Team USA at the upcoming 2017 IIHF Men's World Championship.

