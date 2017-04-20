Devils fall to Red Wings in final game at Joe Louis Arena | Rapid reaction
Riley Sheahan scored his only two goals of the season for the Red Wings to power a 4-1 win over the Devils in the final game at Joe Louis Arena on Sunday. The Red Wings came out with intensity fueled by an emotional pregame ceremony, just like the Devils did on Saturday against the New York Islanders.
