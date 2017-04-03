Devils' Dalton Prout suspended 2 games for hit on Flyers' Radko Gudas
Prout jumped on the ice and checked Gudas after Gudas hit Devils forward John Quenneville moments earlier. Prout was ejected after fighting Flyers forward Wayne Simmonds following the play in the second period.
