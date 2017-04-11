Breakup Day: Hall says knee bothered ...

Breakup Day: Hall says knee bothered him after surgery

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: NorthJersey.com

Breakup Day: Hall says knee bothered him after surgery Devils' top offensive threat says of rebuilding organization: "I don't think we're that far off" Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2on47YE Philadelphia Flyers goalie Steve Mason stops a shot by New Jersey Devils left wing Taylor Hall during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, April 4, 2017, in Newark, N.J. Taylor Hall's first season with the Devils ended with 20 goals, 33 assists and a seventh straight year out of the playoffs for him, the first six with the Oilers. "It was disappointing," Hall said as the Devils conducted their breakup day at Prudential Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Devils Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Martin Brodeur Going Home To Montreal? (Sep '14) Nov '14 Spartacus1962 12
News Forget the Best, Who Was the Worst New Jersey D... (Jun '14) Jun '14 Drekalo Lakovic 1
News Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13) Dec '13 Reg 1
News Ilya Kovalchuk Retires from NHL After 11-Year C... (Jul '13) Jul '13 me 1
News NHL Draft Grades 2013: Ranking Best Team Perfor... (Jul '13) Jul '13 Trevor Timmins 1
News Montreal Canadiens Smart to Buy Out Tomas Kaberle (Jun '13) Jun '13 Spartacus1962 2
News Devils return top pick Stefan Matteau to juniors (Mar '13) Mar '13 skk 1
See all New Jersey Devils Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Devils Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,755 • Total comments across all topics: 280,246,706

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC