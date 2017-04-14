Albany Devils heading to AHL playoffs
Albany Devils heading to AHL playoffs Two special hockey events at Prudential Center week, including charity game with NHL alumni Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2pBqWYg John Hynes, completing his second season as Devils coach, says the team must be a harder team to play against next season. The Devils came to The Rock on Tuesday, April 11, 2017, to clear out their equipment as they head home at the end of the regular season without making the playoffs for the fifth year in a row.
