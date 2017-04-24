Albany Devils fall in overtime to Toronto Marlies

The Albany Devils were presented a gift-wrapped power play late in Wednesday night's playoff game against the Toronto Marlies, but they weren't able to take advantage of it. That failure led to Toronto scoring the game-winning goal 45 seconds into overtime, and the Marlies edged the Devils 3-2 to take a 2-1 lead in the teams' best-of-five American Hockey League opening-round playoff series.

