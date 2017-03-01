Young dancing goalie in viral video u...

Young dancing goalie in viral video unfazed by sudden fame, mother says

17 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

An eight-year-old Toronto-area hockey goalie whose hip-hop moves on the ice have made him an online sensation is relishing the prospect of being called up to the big leagues - for a dance-off. Noah Young, who plays on a Brampton novice rep team, has been pumping up the crowd with spontaneous on-ice dancing for years, his mother said Wednesday, but it was only once his performance was captured on video and posted online this weekend that he drew international attention.

