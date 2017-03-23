Why some Devils will rock mustaches until end of season

Michael Cammalleri said his daughters won't kiss him with his new mustache, and he will need to wait until the end of the season to shave it off. Cammalleri, along with Devils teammates Taylor Hall , Andy Greene , Steven Santini , Ben Lovejoy and Stefan Noesen , will all sport mustaches until the end of the season after losing a ping pong contest against the rest of the Devils.

