Why practice at BU was special for Devils coach John Hynes

Devils coach John Hynes didn't give former Boston College players Miles Wood , Steven Santini and Cory Schneider any special tours at Boston University on Friday, but he did remind them of one thing. Hynes, a Boston University graduate and former player, held Devils practice at Boston University's Agganis Arena on Friday, prior to the team's Saturday game against the Boston Bruins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Newark Star-Ledger.