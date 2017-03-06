Who did, didn't make Devils' trip for 3-game road stretch

When the Devils begin a three-game read trip in Columbus on Tuesday, they will again be without forwards Michael Cammalleri and Jacob Josefson, plus defenseman and captain Andy Greene . Cammalleri and Josefson did not travel with the Devils due to upper body injuries, and neither is expected to join the team on the trip, which also includes a Thursday game against the Colorado Avalanche and a Saturday tilt against the Arizona Coyotes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Newark Star-Ledger.