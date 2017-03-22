What to watch in Devils vs. Rangers: Joe Blandisi at center; Devils try to avoid sweep
The Devils will play their final game against the Rangers on Tuesday, where they will aim to avoid a season sweep against their Hudson River rival. The Devils will send Cory Schneider into net to face off against Rangers goalie Antti Raanta.
