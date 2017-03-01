Vrana, Holtby help Caps edge Devils 1...

Vrana, Holtby help Caps edge Devils 1-0; home streak at 14

16 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

The NHL-leading Washington Capitals won their franchise-record 14th consecutive home game, beating the New Jersey Devils 1-0 thanks to rookie forward Jakub Vrana's power-play goal with about 12A1 2 minutes left in the third period Thursday night. Capitals goalie Braden Holtby only needed to make 15 saves for his eighth shutout of the season.

