Texan Coleman scores 1st NHL goal against hometown team1 hour, 3 minutes | Devils

Notes: Devils rookie center grew up a Stars' fan; Greene faces same goalie in 700th NHL game as he did in his first Texan Coleman scores 1st NHL goal against hometown team Notes: Devils rookie center grew up a Stars' fan; Greene faces same goalie in 700th NHL game as he did in his first Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2mFeEkj New Jersey Devils center Blake Coleman celebrates his first NHL goal with Andy Greene and Damon Severson during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars, Sunday, March 26, 2017, in Newark, N.J. NEWARK - Blake Coleman grew up a Stars' fan just outside of Dallas in Plano, Texas. So the 25-year-old rookie was thrilled to notch his first NHL goal against his hometown team.

