Texan Coleman scores 1st NHL goal against hometown team1 hour, 3 minutes | Devils

NEWARK - Blake Coleman grew up a Stars' fan just outside of Dallas in Plano, Texas. So the 25-year-old rookie was thrilled to notch his first NHL goal against his hometown team.

