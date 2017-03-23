Skinner, Aho lead surging Hurricanes ...

Skinner, Aho lead surging Hurricanes to 3-1 win over Devils

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Carolina Hurricanes goalie Eddie Lack, left, of Sweden, and New Jersey Devils center John Quenneville collide as Lack deflects the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 25, 2017, in Newark, N.J. Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal skates with the puck as teammate Brett Pesce skates behind against the New Jersey Devils during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 25, 2017, in Newark, N.J. New Jersey Devils players, from left, Taylor Hall, Travis Zajac and Kyle Palmieri celebrate a goal by Zaja as Carolina Hurricanes goalie Eddie Lack, left, of Sweden, is slow to get up during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 25, 2017, in Newark, N.J. New Jersey Devils goalie Cory Schneider, left, deflects the puck as Carolina Hurricanes right wing Lee Stempniak attacks during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Devils Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Martin Brodeur Going Home To Montreal? (Sep '14) Nov '14 Spartacus1962 12
News Forget the Best, Who Was the Worst New Jersey D... (Jun '14) Jun '14 Drekalo Lakovic 1
News Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13) Dec '13 Reg 1
News Ilya Kovalchuk Retires from NHL After 11-Year C... (Jul '13) Jul '13 me 1
News NHL Draft Grades 2013: Ranking Best Team Perfor... (Jul '13) Jul '13 Trevor Timmins 1
News Montreal Canadiens Smart to Buy Out Tomas Kaberle (Jun '13) Jun '13 Spartacus1962 2
News Devils return top pick Stefan Matteau to juniors (Mar '13) Mar '13 skk 1
See all New Jersey Devils Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Devils Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,275 • Total comments across all topics: 279,835,753

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC