Short-handed goals, penalty shots doom Devils vs. Blue Jackets | Rapid reaction

Two penalty-shot goals, including one that came short-handed, plus another penalty-shot score propelled the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 4-1 win at the Prudential Center. Lukas Sedlak scored the short-handed penalty shot after Andy Greene hooked him on a breakaway at 6:32 in the first period, and the Jackets added another short-handed goal later in the frame when Boone Jenner banked a shot off goalie Cory Schneider into net.

