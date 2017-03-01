Report: Nashville Predators Acquire P.A. Parenteau From New Jersey Devils
The Nashville Predators have acquired forward P.A. Parenteau from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for a sixth-round pick, as reported by Bob McKenzie . Parenteau has 13 goals and 14 helpers this season in 59 games played this year for the Devils.
