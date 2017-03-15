Quenneville wants to play his game in Devils' audition Rooney re-assigned to Albany; Keith Kinkaid will start on Thursday night against the visiting Flyers Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2mJTQ8h The Devils on Wednesday announced they had recalled Quenneville, 20, the 30th overall pick in the 2014 draft, from Albany and he participated in the team's practice. In reality, Quenneville was informed on Monday and he drove to Newark in advance of the storm, just as rookie center Kevin Rooney was re-assigned to Albany and told to travel before the roads became snowy.

