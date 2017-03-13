Patrik Elias, Travis Zajac get stuck in blizzard
NEWARK The weather outside was frightful and Patrik Elias and Travis Zajac really had no place to go once Elias' car got stuck in the snow on Route 280 west on Sunday night. So, that's where the two Devils forwards spent the night, until a tap on the window at 7 a.m. Monday woke them up and directed them to safety.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Verona-Cedar Grove Times.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Devils Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martin Brodeur Going Home To Montreal? (Sep '14)
|Nov '14
|Spartacus1962
|12
|Forget the Best, Who Was the Worst New Jersey D... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Drekalo Lakovic
|1
|Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|Ilya Kovalchuk Retires from NHL After 11-Year C... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|me
|1
|NHL Draft Grades 2013: Ranking Best Team Perfor... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Trevor Timmins
|1
|Montreal Canadiens Smart to Buy Out Tomas Kaberle (Jun '13)
|Jun '13
|Spartacus1962
|2
|Devils return top pick Stefan Matteau to juniors (Mar '13)
|Mar '13
|skk
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Devils Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC