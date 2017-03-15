Palmieri's shoot-first mentality a positive for Devils Devils bring a season-long, 10-game winless streak into Thursday night's game against the visiting Flyers. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2mKvuLu Not much has gone the New Jersey Devils' way of late, but much has gone right for right wing Kyle Palmieri of Montvale, who is leading the team with 22 goals and tied with linemate Taylor Hall with a team-best 44 points.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.