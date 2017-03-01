Now with 11 picks, how do Devils approach 2017 Draft? Devils scout director says...
While the 2017 Draft is touted as one without the high-level talent at the top of the board, Devils director of amateur scouting Paul Castron told NJ Advance Media the depth is still there in the middle rounds, where the team has seven picks over the second, third and fourth rounds. "There is no McDavid, Matthews, Eichel, players like that," Castron told NJ Advance Media.
