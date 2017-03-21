NHL roundup: Crosby hat trick leads Pens to win
Sidney Crosby had a natural hat trick to regain sole possession of the NHL goals lead at 40, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 21 saves Sunday as the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Florida Panthers 4-0 at PPG Paints Arena. Crosby, who entered the game tied with Boston's Brad Marchand in the goals race, moved into a tie with Edmonton's Connor McDavid for the league scoring lead with 80 points apiece.
