New Jersey Devils vs. Winnipeg Jets: LIVE score updates and chat

Cory Schneider, Taylor Hall, Kyle Palmieri and the New Jersey Devils will finish a three-game home stand when they host Patrik Laine and the Winnipeg Jets at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28, at the Prudential Center. The Devils will aim to snap three-game losing streak and avenge a road loss to the Jets earlier this season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.