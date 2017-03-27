New Jersey Devils vs. New York Island...

New Jersey Devils vs. New York Islanders: LIVE score updates and chat

Taylor Hall, Keith Kinkaid and Travis Zajac will lead the New Jersey Devils into their third meeting with John Tavares and the New York Islanders when the teams play at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 31, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. This Islanders enter in the thick of the hunt for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, while the Devils aim to play spoilers.

