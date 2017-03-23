New Jersey Devils vs. Dallas Stars: L...

New Jersey Devils vs. Dallas Stars: LIVE score updates and chat

Read more: The Newark Star-Ledger

Keith Kinkaid, Taylor Hall, John Quenneville and the New Jersey Devils will aim to snap a two-game losing streak when they host Tyler Seguin, Jamie Benn and the Dallas Stars at 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, at the Prudential Center. The Devils won the first meeting between the teams this season, with Adam Henrique scoring the overtime winner in a 2-1 game in Dallas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Newark Star-Ledger.

Chicago, IL

