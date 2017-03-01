New Jersey Devils vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: LIVE score updates and chat

Taylor Hall, Cory Schneider and Travis Zajac will lead the New Jersey Devils against Nick Foligino, Brandon Dubinsky, Cam Atkinson and the Columbus Blue Jackets at 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, at the Prudential Center. The Devils have lost six straight games, including five in a row by one goal, but they will play a Blue Jackets team they beat 5-1 in the Columbus on Feb. 4. Join NJ.com's live chat during the game in the comments section below.

