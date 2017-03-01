New Jersey Devils vs. Columbus Blue J...

New Jersey Devils vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: LIVE score updates and chat

Read more: NJ.com

Taylor Hall, Cory Schneider and Travis Zajac will lead the New Jersey Devils against Nick Foligino, Brandon Dubinsky, Cam Atkinson and the Columbus Blue Jackets at 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, at the Prudential Center. The Devils have lost six straight games, including five in a row by one goal, but they will play a Blue Jackets team they beat 5-1 in the Columbus on Feb. 4. Join NJ.com's live chat during the game in the comments section below.

