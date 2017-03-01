New Jersey Devils Trade Kyle Quincey for Blue Jackets Dalton Prout

The New Jersey Devils have made their first move of the trade deadline by moving defenseman Kyle Quincey to the Columbus Blue Jackets for defenseman Dalton Prout. The trade seems like a bit of a head scratcher as perhaps the Devils would have been better off just getting a draft pick for Quincey, but GM Ray Shero figured it best to grab Dalton who's five years younger than Quincey.

