New Jersey Devils Trade Kyle Quincey for Blue Jackets Dalton Prout
The New Jersey Devils have made their first move of the trade deadline by moving defenseman Kyle Quincey to the Columbus Blue Jackets for defenseman Dalton Prout. The trade seems like a bit of a head scratcher as perhaps the Devils would have been better off just getting a draft pick for Quincey, but GM Ray Shero figured it best to grab Dalton who's five years younger than Quincey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pucks And Pitchforks.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Devils Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martin Brodeur Going Home To Montreal? (Sep '14)
|Nov '14
|Spartacus1962
|12
|Forget the Best, Who Was the Worst New Jersey D... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Drekalo Lakovic
|1
|Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|Ilya Kovalchuk Retires from NHL After 11-Year C... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|me
|1
|NHL Draft Grades 2013: Ranking Best Team Perfor... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Trevor Timmins
|1
|Montreal Canadiens Smart to Buy Out Tomas Kaberle (Jun '13)
|Jun '13
|Spartacus1962
|2
|Devils return top pick Stefan Matteau to juniors (Mar '13)
|Mar '13
|skk
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Devils Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC