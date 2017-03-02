Moore moves past hit from Caps' Wilson

23 hrs ago Read more: NorthJersey.com

Moore moves past hit from Caps' Wilson Notes: Devils defenseman faces Washington for first time since suffering concussion on scary hit; Rooney makes NHL debut Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2my8eTY Trainers load Devils defenseman John Moore onto a stretcher to pull him off the ice after he was injured during the first period of a game against the Capitals on Saturday in Newark So the Devils defenseman said facing the Capitals for the first time since suffering a concussion and needing to be stretchered off the ice after a hit from Tom Wilson on Dec. 31 did not stir any emotions in him. "No, nothing," said Moore, who missed the next 17 games.

