Leafs' rookie brigade leads charge to playoffs with win over Devils
Toronto Maple Leafs centre William Nylander, left, celebrates his goal during the first period of a 4-2 win over the New Jersey Devils in Toronto on Thursday. Auston Matthews and William Nylander had two points apiece as the Leafs picked up their seventh win in the last nine games , a 4-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night.
