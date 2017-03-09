Late Avalanche goal beats Devils, Schneider, 3-211 minutes | Devils
Late Avalanche goal beats Devils, Schneider, 3-2 Devils No. 1 goalie says he wants to be part of the long-term "solution" in New Jersey Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2m8BInd The puck flies over New Jersey Devils goalie Cory Schneider during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Thursday, March 2, 2017, in Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Devils Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martin Brodeur Going Home To Montreal? (Sep '14)
|Nov '14
|Spartacus1962
|12
|Forget the Best, Who Was the Worst New Jersey D... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Drekalo Lakovic
|1
|Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|Ilya Kovalchuk Retires from NHL After 11-Year C... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|me
|1
|NHL Draft Grades 2013: Ranking Best Team Perfor... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Trevor Timmins
|1
|Montreal Canadiens Smart to Buy Out Tomas Kaberle (Jun '13)
|Jun '13
|Spartacus1962
|2
|Devils return top pick Stefan Matteau to juniors (Mar '13)
|Mar '13
|skk
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Devils Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC