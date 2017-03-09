Kinkaid out, for now, with right knee injury52 minutes | Fire & Ice
Captain Andy Greene will rejoin team tonight but Devils not sure yet if he'll be in lineup against Avalanche Kinkaid out, for now, with right knee injury Captain Andy Greene will rejoin team tonight but Devils not sure yet if he'll be in lineup against Avalanche Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2m7Ge5o Goalie Keith Kinkaid is sidelined, at least for the short term, with a right knee issue that occurred in Tuesday's 2-0 loss at Columbus in which he made 23 saves. New Jersey Devils' Keith Kinkaid plays against the Columbus Blue Jackets during an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 7, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio.
