Defenseman Dalton Prout back in the lineup for rookie Steven Santini and Blake Pietila in for fellow rookie Nick Lappin Kinkaid in net as Devils face the Maple Leafs

New Jersey Devils goalie Keith Kinkaid takes a timeout during an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Friday, March 17, 2017. And so the rotation continues as the Devils, logically, use the remaining few games of this playoff-less season as evaluation for the future of the organization.

