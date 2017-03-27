Islanders vs. Devils Preview/Game Thread: Feeling like the string
After being in position to "control their destiny" in the playoff race earlier in the month, the New York Islanders close out March looking like they are just playing out the string. With six games to play, they're six points back of the wild card-holding Bruins , the team who beat them in a pivotal pole-position meeting six days ago in Brooklyn, then proceeded to beat the Predators after the Isles fell to them, also in Brooklyn.
New Jersey Devils Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martin Brodeur Going Home To Montreal? (Sep '14)
|Nov '14
|Spartacus1962
|12
|Forget the Best, Who Was the Worst New Jersey D... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Drekalo Lakovic
|1
|Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|Ilya Kovalchuk Retires from NHL After 11-Year C... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|me
|1
|NHL Draft Grades 2013: Ranking Best Team Perfor... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Trevor Timmins
|1
|Montreal Canadiens Smart to Buy Out Tomas Kaberle (Jun '13)
|Jun '13
|Spartacus1962
|2
|Devils return top pick Stefan Matteau to juniors (Mar '13)
|Mar '13
|skk
|1
