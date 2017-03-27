Islanders 2, Devils 1: John Tavares injured

The New York Islanders gained two points in their fading playoff chase with a 2-1 win over the New Jersey Devils , but that chase took its biggest hit yet with an injury to captain John Tavares . Tavares went down late in the third period, to gasps in Barclays Center that rival the gasps whenever Joshua Ho-Sang gets the puck with a head of steam, and he was unable to skate off under his own power.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lighthouse Hockey.