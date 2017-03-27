Islanders 2, Devils 1: John Tavares injured
The New York Islanders gained two points in their fading playoff chase with a 2-1 win over the New Jersey Devils , but that chase took its biggest hit yet with an injury to captain John Tavares . Tavares went down late in the third period, to gasps in Barclays Center that rival the gasps whenever Joshua Ho-Sang gets the puck with a head of steam, and he was unable to skate off under his own power.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lighthouse Hockey.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Devils Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martin Brodeur Going Home To Montreal? (Sep '14)
|Nov '14
|Spartacus1962
|12
|Forget the Best, Who Was the Worst New Jersey D... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Drekalo Lakovic
|1
|Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|Ilya Kovalchuk Retires from NHL After 11-Year C... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|me
|1
|NHL Draft Grades 2013: Ranking Best Team Perfor... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Trevor Timmins
|1
|Montreal Canadiens Smart to Buy Out Tomas Kaberle (Jun '13)
|Jun '13
|Spartacus1962
|2
|Devils return top pick Stefan Matteau to juniors (Mar '13)
|Mar '13
|skk
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Devils Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC