Is Devils' top line facing added pressure as losses, injuries mount?

Yesterday

The Devils ' top line of Taylor Hall , Travis Zajac and Kyle Palmieri morphed into the team's most reliable offensive trio over the course of the season, but now with losses and injuries piling up around them, they'e being leaned on even more. The group accounted for five of the team's 20 shots on Sunday, but they came up empty in a 3-0 loss against the Columbus Blue Jackets .

Chicago, IL

