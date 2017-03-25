Greene nominated for Masterton Trophy Captain selected as Devils' nominee for second straight season for award marking dedication, sportsmanship Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2ogAHu3 Captain Andy Greene is the Devils' nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, which honors the NHL player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to ice hockey, for a second straight season, the New Jersey Devils' chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers' Association announced this morning. The winner among the 30 nominees will be announced at the NHL Awards Show in Las Vegas in June following the Stanley Cup Final.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.